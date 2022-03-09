Feenstra, Iowa Delegation Urge Domestic Ethanol, Biofuel Production to Secure American Energy Independence

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) led Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) in sending a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging the Biden Administration to prioritize American energy independence amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and record-high fuel prices at home.

As the top ethanol producing state in the nation, the lawmakers are specifically requesting that the Administration promote and incorporate Iowa-made ethanol and other biofuels in an American energy strategy that significantly reduces U.S. reliance on foreign oil and gas imports.

In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the entire Iowa Republican delegation has explicitly called on the Biden Administration to cease all imports of Russian oil, gas, and other fuels and resume drilling leases on federal land. President Biden has since rejected such demands and maintains that his Administration will continue to purchase Russian oil and gas, while curtailing domestic energy production.

Dear Administrator Regan:

We write with great concern regarding America’s energy independence. In light of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty in today’s global environment, the availability of affordable and reliable energy has become a topic of concern for many people across the world. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Russia ranks as the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum and other liquid fuels, producing an average of 10.5 million barrels per day in 2020. The United States and our allies across the globe are now looking to decrease our reliance on Russian oil. As conflict continues in the region, we urge the Biden administration to expand the production and potential export of domestic ethanol and biodiesel to meet global energy needs.

As a domestically produced, renewable fuel source, ethanol and other biofuels strengthen our national security and achieve the Administration’s climate goals. Bolstering our domestic energy production through policies that prioritize the increased use of America’s ethanol and other biofuels will ensure a reliable and stable source of energy for years to come. The implementation of such policies will also enable the Administration to reach its reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions. Further, allowing our allies to substitute Russian oil with ethanol will further reduce global emissions. According to recent research, corn-based ethanol is 46 percent less carbon intensive than petroleum-based gasoline. The untapped capacity coupled with environmental benefits allow this renewable fuel source to be a readily available solution for energy independence for us and our allies.

On March 1, 2022, President Biden authorized the release of 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In this announcement, Secretary of Energy Granholm stated that “investing in clean energy is the best way to reduce domestic and international dependence on Russian oil and gas.” We, Members of Congress, stand ready to work with you on such investments. As the Administration addresses the significant market and supply disruptions related to President Putin’s war on Ukraine, we urge you to consider policies that encourage the production of domestic renewable fuels.

