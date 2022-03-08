Sports
STATE BASKETBALL: Results from day 1 and day 2 schedule
Day 1
CLASS 1A
#4 Lake Mills 39 #5 Danville 22
#1 Grand View Christian 64 #8 Bellevue 63 OT
#2 North Linn 89 #7 North Mahaska 43
#3 St. Mary’s, Remsen 70 #6 West Harrison 52
CLASS 2A
#1 Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68 #8 Red Oak 34
#4 Pella Christian 69 #5 Roland-Story 62
Day 2
CLASS 2A
10:30 AM #3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. #6 Monticello
12:15 PM #2 Rock Valley vs. #7 Jesup
CLASS 3A
2:00 PM #1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #8 Carroll
3:45 PM #4 Winterset vs. #5 Marion
5:30 PM #2 Decorah vs. #7 Central DeWitt
7:15 PM #3 Assumption, Davenport vs. #6 Humboldt