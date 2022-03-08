Sports

STATE BASKETBALL: Results from day 1 and day 2 schedule

Day 1

CLASS 1A

#4 Lake Mills 39 #5 Danville 22

#1 Grand View Christian 64 #8 Bellevue 63 OT

#2 North Linn 89 #7 North Mahaska 43

#3 St. Mary’s, Remsen 70 #6 West Harrison 52

CLASS 2A

#1 Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68 #8 Red Oak 34

#4 Pella Christian 69 #5 Roland-Story 62

Day 2

CLASS 2A

10:30 AM #3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. #6 Monticello

12:15 PM #2 Rock Valley vs. #7 Jesup

CLASS 3A

2:00 PM #1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #8 Carroll

3:45 PM #4 Winterset vs. #5 Marion

5:30 PM #2 Decorah vs. #7 Central DeWitt

7:15 PM #3 Assumption, Davenport vs. #6 Humboldt

