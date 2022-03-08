Iowa Mental Health Policy Debates Continue

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn’t just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; more people are choosing to become first-time advocates and share their stories.

The pandemic shifted a bigger spotlight onto mental-health issues, and providers around the country report higher demand for services as people speak up about what they’re going through. Jennifer Thompson of Des Moines recently met with policymakers and told them more about her struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

Thompson took part in a “Day on the Hill,” led by the Iowa Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health. NAMI officials have said they hope lawmakers don’t lose sight of the need to support mental-health services after they approved a major funding shift last year. To fill staffing voids, a bill this session would create dozens of psychiatric residencies at state facilities and care centers.

Amy Bassett of Urbandale said she decided to speak up after seeing mental health affect her husband and adult children for many years. In pushing for more residential-care services, she said there was suffering at times before her loved ones got the help they needed. Bassett said she wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to other families.

While she found the courage to engage with policymakers, Bassett said, other families may not get needed attention, even with greater awareness.

In national rankings, Iowa is near the bottom in terms of psychiatrists per capita.