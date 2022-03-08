COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell meets with the media ahead of spring ball

Spring football is underway at Iowa State, where several big names have departed that helped the Cyclones produce five straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. Standouts like Brock Purdy, Breece hall, and Mike Rose need to be replaced off last year’s team that finished 7-6, and coach Matt Campbell says that has made this spring more important.

Campbell says it will be much different Cyclone team next fall.

ISU will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since September of 2018. Former West Sioux standout Hunter Dekkers is the frontrunner.

Dekkers is the leader but the starting spot won’t be determined until fall camp.