Blood Drives Coming to Lake Mills and Forest City

Two blood drives will be taking place in the area shortly. The first will be at the Lake Mills Community Schools on Monday, March 14th from 1:30pm to 6pm. The second will be in Forest City located at 101 Highway 69 N. from 12:30pm to 4:30pm on March 18th. Donors should be in good health. You may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility.

For the safety of our donors and staff, the Red Cross will require all those at blood drives and blood donation centers to wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status. Valve face masks are not permitted. Face shields can be worn in addition to face masks but not as a substitute.

The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies starting March 7, 2022, for a limited time. Results may help identify donations with antibody levels necessary to be processed into convalescent plasma and potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

Test results will be available in your Red Cross account on both RedCrossBlood.org and within the Blood Donor mobile app. While the results will not diagnose an infection, they may indicate if your immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19 following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether you developed symptoms.

Donors will also get a mini-physical, including tests for your heart rate, blood iron levels, and temperature. As always, if potential donors aren’t feeling well, please stay home and take care of yourself.