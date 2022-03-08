Crime & PoliceNews
Aukes Sentenced on Possession Charges
Andrew Aukes of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 3, 2022. Aukes was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Aukes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.