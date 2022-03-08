Crime & PoliceNews

Aukes Sentenced on Possession Charges

Andrew Aukes of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 3, 2022.  Aukes was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Aukes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. 

