Adam Purchase of Dubuque, in Case No. FECR018219, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony.

Purchase was sentenced to serve 15 days in the Winnebago County Jail. The jail sentence imposed in this matter was ordered to run consecutive to the jail sentence imposed in FECR018693.