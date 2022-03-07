Local 4H Members Prepare for D. C. Trip

Excluding the pandemic year, students from the area who are members of the 4H Club have been making a trip to Washington D. C. and this year is no different. For Worth County ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, this is a special affair.

The group has visited Gettysburg, the Smithsonian, and Washington’s burial site in the past. This year, there are some new things the group will see.

History will also unfold before their eyes at the famed Fords Theater.

The group will leave for Washington D. C. next week.