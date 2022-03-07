Library to Hold a Bingo Night

The Forest City Public Library is hoping to have a strong attendance night on March 20th for their Brunch and Bingo event. The event is a fund raiser to help renovate the future home of the library in the old Forest City Foods building adjacent to the current library.

Forest City Library Director Christa Cosgriff believes that it will be a fun Sunday afternoon event.

The event is open to everyone and Cosgriff encourages the public to attend.

The event is March 20th from 12pm to 2pm at the Forest City Civic Auditorium.