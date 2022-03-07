Guth Welcomes IJAG and Farm Bureau Visitors

Students and north Iowans regularly visit the Capitol in Des Moines. Senators and Representatives will greet and meet groups who come to tour the Iowa House and Senate. One of those groups that recently made their way through the building were IJAG students. Senator Dennis Guth met with them.

Guth explained that he found it very encouraging to be with them.

Guth wasn’t done with visitors from his district.

Some groups are there to tour while others have a message to bring with them.

Guth welcomes visitors from his district by arrangement and looks forward to future visits from his constituents.