Bulldogs ride defense to the 1A State Semifinals
The third time was the charm, as the Lake Mills Bulldog Boys basketball team advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with a tough fought 39-22 win over Danville Monday morning at the State Basketball tournament in Des Moines. The Bulldogs held the Bears to 21 percent shooting for the game, while out rebounding them by 10. Bennett Berger led the Bulldogs with 13 points and 3 assists, while Seth Hermanson added 10 points and 5 rebounds. Wyatt Helming had just 6 points, but added 11 rebounds. The two teams combined to shoot 1-28 from the 3 point line. Lake Mills is now 25-1, and takes on top ranked Grand View Christian, who escaped 8th seeded Bellevue 64-63 in overtime. Game time is 5:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Zach and Chris Throne will have the live play by play, with pregame at 5:15 pm on KIOW.