Wright County Board to Deal with Land Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss several land issues. At 9:15am, the board will hear from Clarion City Administrator Clint Middleton who will present for review and action a resolution that will add property to the city of Clarion. Currently, the land is county property, but the city is asking for it as a part of their Clarion Urban Renewal Plan.

Land conservation discussion will follow as the board will discuss the issuance of a Taxable General Fund Conservation Note and a Tax-Exempt General Fund Conservation Note. This is to purchase conservation land in the Grant Township.

Wright County Assessor Shari Plagge will present slough bill applications for the board to consider and possibly approve.

Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will ask the board to consider a new Patrol Operator hire out of the Clarion Maintenance Facility. He will also give an update on the current state of secondary roads in the county and report on the Safety Committees resolution of public purpose for Safety Committee meetings and safety trainings.