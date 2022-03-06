Sunday Talk: Feenstra on National Issues

by U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

HOLDING PUTIN ACCOUNTABLE FOR HIS UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE

On Wednesday night, I voted for a bipartisan resolution declaring U.S. support for the people of Ukraine and calling for an immediate cease-fire amid Russia’s unprovoked and inhumane invasion of Ukraine.

The bravery and courage of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. They are freedom-loving people who have proven that they will fight relentlessly to defend their country.

I’m glad to say that our severe economic sanctions are working. The ruble has been significantly devalued, the Russian stock market is in ruin, and the international community, in large part, stands together against Vladimir Putin. He is a tyrant and a thug who must be defeated.

We must continue to do all we can to support our ally, Ukraine.

MY REACTION TO THE STATE OF THE UNION AND GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ RESPONSE On Tuesday night, Governor Reynolds served up a huge dose of Iowa common sense and laid out the conservative playbook for a stronger, better, more prosperous America. Under her leadership, she balanced our state budget, cut taxes for families and farmers, reopened our schools, unmasked our kids, gave parents a voice, and balanced the health of Iowans with the health of our economy. She is an exceptional governor who made Iowa proud!

HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE HEARING PREVIEWING THE 2023 FARM BILL On Tuesday, we had our first hearing in the Ag Committee on the upcoming Farm Bill. We talked about biofuels, crop insurance, supply chain issues, and many other ag priorities important to the 4th District. I mentioned that Iowans are facing the highest prices at the pump in decades thanks to out-of-control inflation and anti-energy policies instituted by the Biden Administration. That’s why I urged my colleagues to seriously consider Iowa-made biofuels – like ethanol – to help fill the energy void, lower fuel costs, decrease our reliance on foreign oil, and unleash American energy independence. They’re good for consumers, good for farmers, and good for the environment. I also emphasized the importance of protecting crop insurance payments amid soaring fertilizer and input costs despite record-high prices for corn and soybeans.

MEETING WITH THE IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION On Wednesday, I had a productive meeting with the Iowa Soybean Association. Iowa soybean farmers produce nearly 550 million bushels of soybeans a year exceeding $4.5 billion in economic value. During our conversation, they made it clear that tax hikes on farmers would be devastating for the Northwest Iowa economy and our whole state. I completely agree. We also discussed the upcoming Farm Bill, free and fair-trade deals, crop protection, and biofuels production. Great to have them in D.C.