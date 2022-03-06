Crime & PoliceNews
Martinson Sentenced on Theft Charges
Daniel Martinson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 28, 2021. Martinson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $855.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended, and Martinson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Martinson was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.