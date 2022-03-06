Hancock County Board to Review Drainage District 66 Project

The Hanock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am to hear from Hancock County secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis. He wants a resolution passed that establishes a five-ton embargo on bridges in the county. He will also give a report on the current state of secondary roads.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will ask the board to consider bids and awarding a contract for work on the Drainage District 66 main tile improvement. The work is expected to begin later this year.