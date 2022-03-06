Crime & PoliceNews

Graham Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: March 4, 2022

Ronald Graham of Rake pled guilty to Count 1 “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2022.

  For Count 1, Graham was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

  For Count 2, Graham was sentenced to serve and indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended, and Graham was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation Graham was ordered to participate in and complete the IDAP program.

  Graham also pled guilty to “Violation of No Contact Order,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 5, 2022.  Graham was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail.  All sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently with each other.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: March 4, 2022
Show More
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button