Graham Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Ronald Graham of Rake pled guilty to Count 1 “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2022.

For Count 1, Graham was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 2, Graham was sentenced to serve and indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended, and Graham was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation Graham was ordered to participate in and complete the IDAP program.

Graham also pled guilty to “Violation of No Contact Order,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 5, 2022. Graham was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail. All sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently with each other.