Swine Production Seminar Set in Northwest Iowa

Pork producers in northwest Iowa are invited to attend a one-day swine production seminar on March 30 in Okoboji. The program is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, University of Minnesota Extension, Hubbard Feeds and Elanco.

Dave Stender, swine specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said the program is geared toward pork operation decision makers, including owners and managers.

He will assist with hosting the program that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arrowwood Resort Conference Center, 1405 Highway 71, Okoboji. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

There’s no cost and although no preregistration is required, call Stender for a lunch count at 712-225-6196.

“Regardless of the type of operation, if you’re involved in making decisions on your farm, you’ll want to attend this program,” Stender said.

Primary topics are herd health, industry insights, market outlook and production practices. Speakers are Jon Greteman of CIH, Dan Hamilton of PIC, Orlando Gil of TCTS Global, Chris Rademacher, extension swine veterinarian at Iowa State, and Andy “Caygeon” Junkin, of Agriculture Strategy.

The Iowa Pork Industry Center was established in 1994 as a coordinated effort of the colleges of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State. Its mission is to promote efficient pork production technologies in Iowa, maintain Iowa’s pork industry leadership and strengthen rural development efforts.