Northwood’s Event Center Provides a Rustic Atmosphere

From a lumberyard to a breathtaking event center, The Timbers – Northwood’s Event Center serves the community in a way unlike any other. The lot was bought by a group of contractors who planned to use the land to build apartments. They soon realized the building’s structure was “too good to tear down,” according to Wendy Weisert manager of the Total United Northwood Effort (TUNE) five-member sub-committee that runs The Timbers.

Since the building’s bones were still in good shape, the contractors came up with the idea to turn the building into Northwood’s only event center and turned to TUNE to purchase the lot. With the help of the contractors and local grants, the building was transformed reusing some of the original wood and tin from the lumberyard.

“Most brides when they walk in here say ‘Wow, we don’t have to do much decorating,’” said Weisert. “Table decorations is about it. They just like the atmosphere of the rustic and how it looks.”

The large event center hosts a variety of events between weddings, proms, showers, graduation parties, funeral receptions and more. The Timbers can seat up to 400 people and features several amenities between the upstairs and downstairs including a bar, patio, catering kitchen and four bathrooms.

Last year, The Timbers hosted 21 weddings and 26 other events while this year, the event center is scheduled to hold over 30 weddings and many other events.

During the first three months of the year, the center also has bingo nights twice a month, drawing in roughly 200 attendees. TUNE members are looking to make upgrades to the center in the future. They plan to line the parking lot, add a bridal changing suite and hire a full-time manager.

“None of us (TUNE committee) actually had experience running a bar or doing this,” said Weisert. “We just dove in, and it’s doing well… We’ve had to turn people away because we are booked well into 2023.”

Regular events are $250 to reserve while two-day wedding rentals are $4,000.