4H Requires YQCA Training to Show Animals at the State Fair

All 4-H (4th-12th graders) and FFA members who plan to show beef (including bucket bottle calf), sheep, swine, dairy, rabbit, poultry, or goats at county or state fair must be YQCA certified.

Exhibitors must be certified by July 1 to exhibit at county or state fair.

In-Person Training Options:

Tuesday, March 8th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Hancock County Extension Office

Tuesday, March 22 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Hancock County Extension Office

Other options for YQCA certification include online YQCA training and a test-out option for 12 or 15-year-olds. Please see the flyer for more information