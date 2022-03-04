Wilhelmine E. (Kriens) Vestweber, 99, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Belmond.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday.

