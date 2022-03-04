West Hancock to Hold Dairyland Donkey Basketball Fundraiser

What’s wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus? How about local basketball players riding donkeys and playing basketball simultaneously?

Laugh like you’ve never laughed before during the wild and crazy Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show at West Hancock High School in Britt on Sunday, March 6th beginning at 4pm. You’ll see West Hancock basketball players try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time.

All proceeds from this event benefit the West Hancock Greenhouse Project at a total cost of around $120,000, according to Carolyn Badje, the West Hancock High School Agriculture and Family & Consumer Science Teacher.

Tickets can be purchased at the West Hancock High School office or Diemer Realty in Britt.

Construction of the new West Hancock Greenhouse will kick off in June, and Badje anticipates it being ready to use this fall.