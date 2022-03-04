Ernst Pushes Amendment to Provide Immediate Lethal Aid to the Nation Fighting For Survival

As Senate Democrats delay action to support Ukraine, and instead waste precious time in the U.S. Senate on bills unrelated to the ongoing Russian war of aggression, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran, is pushing to provide immediate lethal aid—including equipment that was originally intended for Afghan Security Forces and that the U.S. armed forces will never use again—to the nation that is fighting for its survival.

Ernst took to the Senate floor to speak on her amendment and the need for President Biden to act immediately:

“This President and his administration are allowing the Germans, the Canadians, the Latvians, the Dutch, and the Swiss to lead in arming Ukraine. This body, my colleagues and I implore you, we can do more and we can do better!” Senator Ernst stated on the Senate floor.

“This administration’s doctrine of appeasement has provided more arms for the Taliban than for the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and it’s not even close,” Ernst continued. “The administration’s abandonment of Afghanistan drew deserved condemnation from Democrats and Republicans in this body, but today, and every day we don’t act to arm our partners in Ukraine, we will be held to account. If we don’t act now, this body’s lack of immediate attention and action on this matter will be recorded in history.”

Instead of focusing on aid for Ukraine, Senate Democrats right now are considering H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act.

Ernst is offering an amendment to the bill that would allow the Secretary of Defense to immediately transfer weapons, equipment, and additional defense support capabilities sitting in warehouses across the world—including provisions meant for Afghanistan—to Ukraine. This does not spend any new money.