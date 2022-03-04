Grassley, Rubio Introduce Bill to Sanction All Russian State-Owned Enterprises

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in introducing the Halting Enrichment of Russian Oligarchs and Industry Allies of Moscow’s Schemes to Leverage its Abject Villainy Abroad (HEROIAM SLAVA) Act, which would impose sweeping sanctions on all Russian state-owned enterprises. The HEROIAM SLAVA Act, named after the iconic Ukrainian rallying cry and symbol of national resistance, would deny companies controlled or owned by Moscow – such as Rosneft, Gazprom, Rosatom, Aeroflot and RT – access to critical American capital as they fund Vladimir Putin’s war efforts.

“As Putin continues indiscriminately bombing Ukraine and murdering innocent civilians, the U.S. must take every possible step to ensure Russia is completely cut off from American capital. Russia’s state-owned oil and gas companies fund Putin’s war machine. Our bill will make sure American companies play no part in that,” Grassley said.

“Putin is actively fueling the Russian war machine through funds generated by Moscow’s state-owned corporations,” Rubio said. “No Russian state-owned enterprises should have access to American capital while a bloodthirsty dictator is waging an invasion against Ukraine.”

This week, Grassley has also helped introduce the American Energy Independence Act of 2022, which seeks to reverse Biden’s shutdown of the American energy sector and return American energy to full production; pushed to ban any further imports of Russian oil; called on Russia to be removed from the United Nations Security Council; and urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block Russian access to any additional financing through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).