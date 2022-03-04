Sports

GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 4 of the IGHSAU tournament

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal8 seconds agoLast Updated: March 4, 2022

CLASS 3A

#3 Ballard 56 #2 West Lyon, Inwood 51

#4 Estherville Lincoln Central 57 #1 Unity Christian 44

3A title game at 8:00 PM – Friday

CLASS 4A

#3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 #2 Glenwood 51

#4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 55 #1 Dallas Center-Grimes 50 3OT

4A title game at 2:30 PM – Saturday

CLASS 5A

#1 Johnston 64 #4 Pleasant Valley 44

#6 Waterloo West 58 #7 West Des Moines Valley 48

5A title game at 6:00 PM Friday

Day 5 schedule

CLASS 2A – semifinals

10:00 AM #1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Panorama

11:45 AM #2 Denver vs. #3 Central Lyon

CLASS 1A – Semifinals

1:30 PM #1 Newell-Fonda vs. #4 MMCRU

3:15 PM #2 Bishop Garrigan vs. #6 North Linn

 

