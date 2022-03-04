Sports
GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 4 of the IGHSAU tournament
CLASS 3A
#3 Ballard 56 #2 West Lyon, Inwood 51
#4 Estherville Lincoln Central 57 #1 Unity Christian 44
3A title game at 8:00 PM – Friday
CLASS 4A
#3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 #2 Glenwood 51
#4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 55 #1 Dallas Center-Grimes 50 3OT
4A title game at 2:30 PM – Saturday
CLASS 5A
#1 Johnston 64 #4 Pleasant Valley 44
#6 Waterloo West 58 #7 West Des Moines Valley 48
5A title game at 6:00 PM Friday
Day 5 schedule
CLASS 2A – semifinals
10:00 AM #1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Panorama
11:45 AM #2 Denver vs. #3 Central Lyon
CLASS 1A – Semifinals
1:30 PM #1 Newell-Fonda vs. #4 MMCRU
3:15 PM #2 Bishop Garrigan vs. #6 North Linn