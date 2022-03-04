Ernst Calls for Russia to Be Expelled from UN Security Council

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is calling for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council after the country used its permanent position on the body, and its current role as chair of the council, to block a resolution demanding Moscow halt its horrific and unprovoked invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and withdraw their military. China abstained from the vote.

“The world saw a charade at the U.N. last week as Vladimir Putin—a dictator and thug who is actively and ruthlessly invading a sovereign nation—blocked the Security Council’s resolution to condemn the unprovoked atrocity happening against the people of Ukraine right now,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Putin has demonstrated in plain view his ruthlessness and complete disregard for humanity and our international norms, and the idea that he and his cronies should have a vote on the U.N.’s Security Council is an absolute disgrace. Russia should be expelled from the Security Council immediately.”

Ernst is joining Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), on a resolution expressing the sense of Congress that the U.N. should take immediate action to amend Article 23 of their charter to remove the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.