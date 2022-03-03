My Heart Red Bag Program Now Benefits the Forest City Library

Each month, Hy-Vee selects a non-profit that will benefit from the sale of the special reusable red My Heart bags. The Forest City Public Library was selected as the March recipient in the program at the Forest City Hy-Vee store.

Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff expressed her gratitude concerning the action by Hy-Vee.

The Forest City Library will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Forest City Hy-Vee. The money will go to a good cause.

Cosgriff announced that city officials were extending the fundraising phase of the new library project into this year. Donations are being accepted according to Cosgriff.

So far, the roof has been repaired and all of the asbestos has been completely removed in the old Forest City Foods building which the library and the city hope to relocate the library into. Both groups are encouraging everyone to donate to the project in order to complete it.