Lake Mills Moving Forward with Miniature Golf Course Project

There may be more recreational opportunities coming to Lake Mills if the city council has their way. A proposed miniature golf course is being planned for the city. The council decided to pass a resolution that calls for bids and specifications for the project at their latest meeting.

Lake Mills City Clerk Diana Price explained that there are still some hurtles to clear before the actual construction begins.

The proposed site for the course is going to be near the city aquatic center which would make it more convenient and centrally located for family activity. According to Price, this will be a full-size course.

The city will begin the initial work on the site shortly. Completion of the work is dependent on the weather among other factors.

The city is looking forward to getting the course operational and adding more family activity for residents.