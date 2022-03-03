Guth Witnesses Planned Parenthood vs. Reynolds Debate

The debate over abortion continues in the state and recently Iowa Senator Dennis Guth had the opportunity to watch an Iowa Supreme Court debate over the issue. Guth stated that he felt it was important for him to see this case unfold.

Guth described the dynamics of this case and its resemblance to a previous one.

Since the striking down of the 72-hour waiting period law, the Iowa Supreme Court make-up has changed significantly which may play a role in how the case before the court may be ruled on.

A ruling on this case is expected shortly.