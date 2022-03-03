Sports

GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 3 of the IGHSAU tournament

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: March 3, 2022

2A

#2 Denver 58 #7 Underwood 51

#3 Central Lyon 42 #6 Cascade 40

Denver will play Central Lyon in 2A semifinal 2

1A

#1 Newell-Fonda 77 #8 North Mahaska 44

#4 MMCRU 50 #5 Exira-EHK 39

MMCRU will play Newell-Fonda in 1A semifinal 1

#2 Bishop Garrigan 77 #7 Burlington Notre Dame 42

#6 North Linn 58 #3 Springville 56

North Linn will play Bishop Garrigan in semifinal 2

 

 

Thursday is the start of the semifinals

5A

#1 Johnston vs. #4 Pleasant Valley 10:00 AM

#6 Waterloo West vs. #7 Valley, West Des Moines 11:45 AM

3A

#1 Unity Christian vs. #4 Estherville Lincoln Central 1:30 PM

#2 West Lyon vs. #3 Ballard 3:15 PM

4A

#1 Dallas Center Grimes vs. #4 Xavier 5:00 PM

#2 Glenwood vs. #3 Bishop Heelan 6:45 PM

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: March 3, 2022
Show More
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button