Sports
GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 3 of the IGHSAU tournament
2A
#2 Denver 58 #7 Underwood 51
#3 Central Lyon 42 #6 Cascade 40
Denver will play Central Lyon in 2A semifinal 2
1A
#1 Newell-Fonda 77 #8 North Mahaska 44
#4 MMCRU 50 #5 Exira-EHK 39
MMCRU will play Newell-Fonda in 1A semifinal 1
#2 Bishop Garrigan 77 #7 Burlington Notre Dame 42
#6 North Linn 58 #3 Springville 56
North Linn will play Bishop Garrigan in semifinal 2
Thursday is the start of the semifinals
5A
#1 Johnston vs. #4 Pleasant Valley 10:00 AM
#6 Waterloo West vs. #7 Valley, West Des Moines 11:45 AM
3A
#1 Unity Christian vs. #4 Estherville Lincoln Central 1:30 PM
#2 West Lyon vs. #3 Ballard 3:15 PM
4A
#1 Dallas Center Grimes vs. #4 Xavier 5:00 PM
#2 Glenwood vs. #3 Bishop Heelan 6:45 PM