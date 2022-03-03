Collins Begins Work as The New Garner City Administrator

The torch has been passed and now the city of Garner welcomes a new City Administrator. Jim Collins was recently introduced to the public at a recent Garner Chamber Dinner. garner Mayor Tim Schmidt is very pleased to have Collins in his new role.

Collins hails from Hull where he made a significant impact in economic development.

Collins will have a lot on his plate with regards to development in Garner. New housing subdivisions, street repairs, and industrial park growth are just some of the things he will need to tackle head on.

Collins stated at the chamber meeting that he felt he could make a difference and keep Garner moving forward.