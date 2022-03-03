Britt Looking to Add Security Systems to City Buildings

The city of Britt has seen a number of transitions in city government. This is causing some concern among city officials who would like to see added security to city facilities. As a result, the city council is considering adding an electronic card security system. Mayor Ryan Arndorfer outlined why this is an option.

The proposed cost to taxpayers may range around $31,000, but that may not be a final amount. Arndorfer felt that keeping city facilities safe, especially during off hours is vital.

The city will continue to look at adding security to all facilities. The public facilities such as City Hall will remain open to the public during regular business hours.