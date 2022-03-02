GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 2 of the IGHSAU tournament

Day 2 of the IGHSAU state basketball tournament played true to seeds; no upsets happened. Though, two heavy underdogs nearly pulled off the impossible. In Class 4A #7 seed Bondurant-Farrar was down 15 in the second half before coming back to almost winning the game over #2 seed Glenwood. While one of the most significant underdogs coming into the tournament, South Central Calhoun was within six points of 2A favorite Dike-New Hartford in the second half before the Wolverines flexed their muscles and pulled away for a lopsided.

3A

#3 Ballard 43 #6 Center Point-Urbana 29

will play #2 seed, West Lyon, in 3A semifinal two.

4A

#1 Dallas Center Grimes 64 #8 Benton 38

#4 Xavier 62 #5 Central DeWitt 55

DCG will play Xavier in 4A semifinal 1

#2 Glenwood 64 #7 Bondurant-Farrar 59

#3 Bishop Heelan 54 #6 Waverly- Shell Rock 33

Glenwood will play Bishop Heelan in semifinal 2

2A

#1 Dike-New Hartford 64 #8 South Central Calhoun 44

#4 Panorama 46 #5 Regina Catholic 38

DNH will play Panorama in 2A semifinal 1

DAY 3 Schedule

2A

#2 Denver vs. #7 Underwood 10:00 AM

#3 Central Lyon vs. #6 Cascade 11:45 AM

winners will play in the Class 2A semifinal 2

1A

#1 Newell-Fonda vs. #8 North Mahaska 1:30 PM

#4 MMCRU vs. #5 Exira-EHK 3:00 PM

winners will play in Class 1A semifinal 1

#2 Bishop Garrigan #7 Burlington Norte Dame

#3 Springville vs. #6 North Linn

winners will play in Class 1A semifinal 2