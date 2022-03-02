COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State has regained its stride after midseason stumble

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger feels his team has regained its stride after stumbling to a 3-9 record in Big 12 play. The Cyclones have won four straight and bolstered their NCAA Tournament hopes heading into tonight’s final home game against Oklahoma State.

Otzelberger feels the Cyclones are playing well at the right time.

Otzelberger wants his team to continue building momentum

The Cyclones rallied to beat the Cowboys 84-81 in overtime in the first meeting in Stillwater.