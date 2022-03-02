Berdine Genevieve Honsey, age 102, passed away peacefully March 1, 2022 at her home at Knutson Place in Albert Lea, MN.

Funeral services will be held at Emmons Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Ryan Henkel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Emmons Lutheran Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Emmons Lutheran Church or Oaklawn Cemetery.

