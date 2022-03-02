21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 24

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City.

Chiara Thompson helped the Forest City bowling team to the state quarterfinals. Thompson helped the Indians pick up the 6-seed for the quarterfinal round in the seeding round. She knocked down three straight strikes in the quarterfinals to keep the Indians alive in an elimination game-3. Thompson made the bracket in the individual tournament and advanced to the championship before falling and becoming the state runner-up.