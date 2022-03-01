WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State falls at home to Baylor

The fifth-ranked Baylor women outscored eight ranked Iowa State 22-11 in the second quarter and crushed the Cyclones 87-62 in a Big 12 first-place showdown in Ames. Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 19 points, but ISU made just four of 20 from three-point range and was outrebounded 43-26.

The Cyclones never recovered from the second quarter.

The crowd of better than 13 thousand 900 was the second largest in Cyclone history.

Iowa State is 24-5 over all and closes the regular season at West Virginia Saturday night. Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly.