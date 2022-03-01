Hancock County Farm Bureau To Celebrate National Ag Day

National Ag Day is a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America come together to recognize the contributions of agriculture. This year we are back in person! The Hancock County Farm Bureau Board of Directors along with sponsors will be commemorating National Ag Day, on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, Duncan Hall, Britt Iowa. The Hancock County Farm Bureau’s mission statement for the Ag Day Breakfast is “Unifying rural agriculture and main street business”. This is always a very well attended omelet breakfast event starting at 6:30 a.m., the event provides a few guest speakers at 7:30 a.m. with our keynote speaker at 8:00 a.m., ending around 9:00a.m. Our 2022, keynote speaker will be Greg Peterson aka “Machinery Pete”, the most trusted name in farm equipment, Machinery Pete brings to life the fascinating world of machinery – both new and used. Along with up-to-the-minute industry headlines, he will bring insight on researching and tracking machinery auction prices since 1989. With more than 25 years of experience in the machinery business, “Machinery Pete” takes you inside the industry, with farmers and dealers, providing a comprehensive look at used farm equipment in today’s hot market. “Machinery Pete TV” goes on the road to visit innovative dealerships, plus it gives viewers an inside look at some of the most talked about auctions across farm country. Peterson is the multimedia expert on used equipment values for Farm Journal, including print and broadcast. He appears every Monday on AgriTalk radio and AgDay TV. In 2013, Machinery Pete launched a weekly 30-minute Machinery Pete TV show on RFD-TV. Now in its ninth season, Machinery Pete TV has a new show airing every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST and repeats each Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CST on RFD-TV as well as more than 50+ affiliate TV stations across the country. Machinery Pete has more than 300,000 social media followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Hancock County Farm Bureau’s goal for our Ag Day Breakfast is to help raise awareness of our communities to understand how food and fiber products are produced; the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products; essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, and fiber industry! Agriculture is the foundation of our country. It’s the backbone of a healthy and prosperous nation that’s made possible by the hard work and commitment of America’s farms and farm families.

ADVERTISEMENT