GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: A full recap of day 1 of the IGHSAU tournament

Monday was the first day of the week-long state girls basketball tournament in Des Moines. The day opened with 5A #8 Dowling Catholic giving #1 Johnston everything they could handle and closed with 3A #2 and defending runner-up West Lyon returning the semifinals. One upset on the day, #6 Waterloo West, punched its semifinal ticket by beating #3 Ankeny Centennial.

Day 1 saw all four Class 5A quarterfinals and three of the four Class 3A quarterfinals

5A

#1 Johnston 47 #8 Dowling Catholic 38

#4 Pleasant Valley 52 #5 Iowa City, City High 47

Winners play in semifinal 1

#2 West Des Moines Valley 49 #7 Des Moines Roosevelt 44

#6 Waterloo West 67 #3 Ankeny Centennial 59

winners play in semifinal 2

3A

#1 Unity Christian 40 #8 Davenport Assumption 37

#4 ELC 49 #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34

winners play in semifinal 1

#2 West Lyon 38 #7 Roland-Story 23

winner will play the winner of #3 Ballard vs. #6 Center Point-Urbana in semifinal

Tuesday March 1st schedule

3A

10:00 AM #3 Ballard vs. #6 Center Point-Urbana

4A

11:45 AM #1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #8 Benton

1:30 PM #4 Xavier vs. #5 Central DeWitt

3:15 PM #2 Glenwood vs. #7 Bondurant-Farrar

5:00 PM #3 Bishop Heelan vs. #6 Waverly Shell Rock

2A

6:45 PM #1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #8 South Central Calhoun

8:30 PM #4 Panorama vs. #5 Regina Catholic