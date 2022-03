MASON CITY – Geraldine D. Hart, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, followed by a time of sharing at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA 50438

PH 641.923.2841

Fax: 1-888-810-8495