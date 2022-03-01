Garrett Patterson has stepped down at Lake Mills to pursue a new opportunity

After four years at the helm, Garrett Patterson has stepped down as the Lake Mills girls head basketball coach.

On last Saturday’s ‘Coaches’ Corner Program’ on KIOW, Garrett Patterson confirmed he had taken a teaching job at Clear Lake high school. “I have taken a teaching job at Clear Lake high school for next year, Patterson stated; he continued by saying, “so I won’t be coaching at Lake Mills anymore.”

A St. Ansgar native, Patterson took over the program before the 2018-2019 season. He led the team to a 9-14 overall record and a first-round playoff win over Eagle Grove. Two girls who saw time as freshmen that year have played for Patterson throughout his time in Lake Mills, and coach was thankful to them.

While talking with KIOW, Patterson frequently highlighted the culture of his program, and that shows with a rise in girls who are out for basketball. Though not always winning all the games they would want to, Patterson’s teams played the right way and with a smile.

After battling injuries last year, Lake Mills returned strong this season, finishing 8-14 overall and 5-11 in one of the most challenging small school conferences in girls basketball. This season also included a marquee win over rival Forest City, something the program hadn’t done in 18 tries dating back an entire decade.

When asked what he wants the community of Lake Mills to remember most about his program? That he cared: