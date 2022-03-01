Garner to Hold Public Hearing Meeting on 2022-23 Budget

The Garner City Council will move forward with its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 by holding a public hearing on March 22nd. The city will give the residents of Garner the opportunity to speak on the budget at that time. Mayor Tim Schmidt sees several factors that play into the proposed budget.

It appears that is not the only area where raises are needed in order to maintain a competitive edge.

While raises and changes are being done, the City Council and Scmidt have kept it so that residents will not be affected according to Schmidt.

The council and Mayor Schmidt will welcome public comment before possible passage of the measure.