EAB Now in Forest City

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has arrived in Forest City. EAB is an invasive wood-boring beetle that attacks and kills Ash trees. EAB attacks trees of any size, age or state of health, and trees can die within two years of infestation.

The City has identified affected trees on City property and has created a plan for both treatment and removal of Ash trees that are impacted by this invasive species.

The public should be aware that Ash trees located in the City’s right-of-way are identified with an “X” and will be removed by the City. The City is also planning to begin treating eligible Ash trees that are located in the rite-of-way.

Residents are encouraged to be proactive with trees on private property (treating or removing). Read more about it on the DNR’s website

https://www.iowadnr.gov/conservation/forestry/forest-health/emerald-ash-borer