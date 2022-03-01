Business Climate Remains Positive in Kanawha

Kanawha remains a busy town with both business and industry becoming successful despite the current economy. Mayor Gloria Sobel sees the possibility of opportunity for not just the businesses in town, but the possibility of more.

At one time, Sobek owned a restaurant in town. Now she sees another chance for one to succeed in town again because the business climate is there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sobek is even open to a business that may not need a permanent location.

Sobek stated that the city is willing to work with anyone who wants to get a business off the ground and running in a location which is prime for opportunity.