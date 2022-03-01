Area Legislators Voice Their Opinion on School Vaccination Mandates

A bill that’s passed the Iowa House forbids educational institutions in the state from having COVID-19 vaccination mandates for students. The ban would last until July 1st, 2029.

Republican Representative Henry Stone of Forest City was the only supporter to speak about the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban would apply to both public and private schools, including private colleges like Grinnell College which required students be vaccinated against COVID before the fall semester. The bill passed on a 57-to-36 vote, with two Democrats joining all Republicans present to support it. Representative Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City, was the only lawmaker to speak against the bill.

The bill was debated and passed by the House in just three minutes and sent to the Senate for a vote.