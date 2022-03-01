AAA Provides Tips to Save on Fuel Expenses

As gas prices continue to move higher, many motorists are looking for ways to use less gas or to save a few cents at the pump.

According to AAA, personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption.

“A few changes in driving behavior, combined with price-lowering strategies at the pump, can contribute to significant savings on gas,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Below are a few tips from AAA: