Winnebago Board to Approve Road Contracts

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday and approve a liquor license for the Barn in Buffalo Center. They will then consider signing a final contract for the Secondary Roads bargaining unit.

Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will brief the board on the current state of the roads in the county. He will then ask the board to approve two resolutions. The first is a contract with Northern Iowa Construction Products for bridge work parts in the amount of $103,515.39. The second contract is with Forterra Pipe and Precast in the amount of $155,400.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board will then hear from the County Drainage Clerk on issues with county drainage systems. There are no upcoming projects to be announced.

The board is expected to set the date for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget public hearing.