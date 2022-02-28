Lila Marlene Lerdal, 90, of Garner passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Concord Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel and will resume one hour prior to services.

Lila Marlene Lerdal, the daughter of Robert and Nettie (Bachman) Roths, was born February 11, 1932, in Klemme. She attended Avery Township No. 2 country school and graduated from Klemme High School. She was united in marriage to Verdell Wagner and to this union three children were born: Verlinda, Bobbie and Dan. On December 8, 1962 she was married to Kenneth Johnson. They lived in Garner where they raised their family. In 1997, she was married to Kenneth Lerdal. They lived in Texas until Ken passed away. Marlene returned to Garner and moved to Prairie View Apartments living with her mother, Nettie. She worked at Stitchcraft in Winnebago, X-Size Ladies Fashion in Clear Lake and Unisys in Clear Lake until her retirement. Marlene was activities director at Prairie View for several years. She enjoyed her family, playing cards, crocheting and in her younger years, camping and riding motorcycles.

She was a lifetime member of the Goodell United Methodist Church, Garner VFW Auxiliary and Elks Lodge.

Marlene is survived by her three children, Verlinda (Randy) Ennen of Garner, Bobbie (Bob) Carpenter of Garner and Dan (Deborah) Wagner of Ellsworth, WI; 5 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Lerdal; and two brothers, Dean and Bill Roths.

