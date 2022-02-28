Grassley Discusses the Ukrainian War

With the war escalating in Ukraine, officials in the United States are taking every step carefully and in a calculated manner. U. S. Senator Charles Grassley stated that he is attending a meeting tonight with several other government officials.

Grassley does see some positive results coming from actions by the world community.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are negative aspects which Grassley believes need to be addressed in some form.

Grassley, like many others, believes that we need to continue to act in order to help the Ukrainian people during this invasion.