Garner Moving Forward with Hejlik’s 3rd Lot Sales

The housing need in Garner is being slowly filled. The city has gone forward with the sale of another lot in Hejlik’s Third subdivision according to Mayor Time Schmidt.

The city is actively looking for individuals wanting to build their home after making a significant monetary investment. If they purchase a lot in the Hejlik’s Third subdivision, they have to make a commitment to build according to Schmidt.

This lot sales process is nothing new to Garner according to Schmidt.

Those who would be interested in building their new home in Garner should contact the Garner City Hall at (641) 923-2588.