Candidate Filing Period Underway for Legislative, Statewide, Federal Candidates

The candidate filing period for state and federal offices in the 2022 primary and general elections began Monday, February 28 and runs through Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy with the Office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, either in the Capitol Building or in the Lucas Office Building.

An updated list of candidates whose papers have been received and accepted will be published to the Iowa Secretary of States’ website at the end of each day and will also be updated periodically. That page is available here and will also be accessible from the home page of the Secretary of State’s website, https://sos.iowa.gov/.

Pictures of candidates submitting their paperwork in the Secretary of State’s Capitol office will be posted on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page. These photos are available for your use.

Information about petition and filing requirements are available in the Candidate’s Guide, available here for the primary, and here for the general election.